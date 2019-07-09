James Charles Breitlow 1948-2019 James Breitlow, known to family and friends as "Jim", passed away on 5 May 2019, at the age of 71. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Mary; his mother, Betty; brother, Rich, and dear friends.

Jim graduated with a degree in political science from the University California – Riverside. He served his country in the Army National Guard. In 1971, when the Federal EPA was formed, Jim was one of the early hires for San Francisco's Region 9. This was the beginning of a career in the field of Environmental Health and Safety, a lifelong calling from which he received great personal reward. An avid sailor, some of Jim's most treasured moments were racing on San Francisco Bay. In all these endeavors he cherished most the support and camaraderie of those around him. It is only fitting, and a proper tribute to his life, that his cremated remains will be scattered over the "Bay".

At Jim's request, no services are planned.

Bon voyage Jim…"Fair winds and following seas."



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019