James Brennan

James Kearney Brennan
May 22, 1934-May 9, 2020
Born Salt Lake City, Utah
Resident of the Bay Area since 1958.
Following a battle with cancer, Jim died at home in Rossmoor with his oldest child, Jude, present. In 2018, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, after fifty-six years of marriage. He is also survived by his daughter, Jane, and his youngest, Ian.
Jim worked for the Western Pacific railroad from age 18 until his retirement. A short memorial service will be held outdoors at 10:30am on Saturday , September 19 at San Damiano Retreat Center in Danville (710 Highland Drive). Please no flowers. Instead, the family kindly asks that donations please be made to directly to ContraCostaARC.com