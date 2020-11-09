James Grafton (Jim) BrownJAMES GRAFTON (JIM) BROWN passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of November 7, 2020 after a brief hospitalization in Burlingame, California. Jim was born on September 23, 1930 in Eureka, California, the only child of Dr. Grafton Elam Brown and Zelda Anne (Copeland) Brown. He attended Eureka High School where he excelled in academics as well as in baseball. A skilled catcher, he was selected for the California All State Team in 1949. After graduating high school, Jim proudly attended Stanford University graduating in 1952 with a B.S. degree and attaining a Masters in Education in 1955. Jim was hired as a Biology teacher by the San Francisco School District and then advanced to the Administrative level where he served as Assistant Principal at several high schools in the San Francisco School District and as Principal at Woodrow Wilson High School in San Francisco. He was a fortunate man as he truly loved each and every day of his career. He and his wife continued to support San Francisco High School Athletics after l his retirement in 1992.Jim shared an amazing history with his wife Antoinette (Toni) Bettencourt Brown. The two met in Eureka, California in kindergarten, dated through their respective schooling and married in 1955. Their daughter, Sandra, was born in 1959. Jim and Toni celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on August 27, 2020. They lived in their home in San Bruno, California for 62 years before moving to The Magnolia in Millbrae, California in 2019.An avid golfer, Jim was a member of the Presidio Golf Club in San Francisco for many years. Vacations for Jim and Toni meant traveling to exotic locations so he could play golf. Jim and Toni were lifelong supporters of Stanford football and basketball and held season tickets to both sports for many decades. They met many of their dearest friends through their love of Stanford athletics and made some of their best memories during the many trips they took around the country supporting the teams.Jim is survived by his wife Antoinette Brown of Millbrae, California and his daughter, Sandra Brown, of Leonard, Texas.Anyone who knew Jim will remember that he was always ready to tell a joke or a story and enjoyed making people laugh. No services will be held and therefore, in his memory, his family asks that you take a moment and remember Jim by doing something to bring a smile to those around you…perhaps by shouting "Beat Cal".