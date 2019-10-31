|
|
James (Jack) Matthew BudesaPassed away peacefully October 26, 2019. Jack was born in 1933 to his Croatian immigrant parents James and Matilda Budesa. Beloved Husband of Ruza, loving father of Jenny(Harold), caring brother of Til Budesa, and John(deceased)Yvonne Budesa. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces, and great nephews and nieces.
Jack grew up in San Francisco and later built his family a home in El Granada. He was a Sheet Metal worker for 40 years.
Jack was kindhearted and generous, who helped anyone in need. He always put his family's needs before his own. He loved to dance, was an avid reader, and loved to make people laugh with his funny stories.
He will be tremendously missed by his family and friends.
Friends are invited to attend the Rosary Sunday, Nov.3 at 6:00 pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Funeral Mass on Monday, Nov. 4 at 10:00 am at Saint Gregory Church, 2715 Hacienda Street, San Mateo. In lieu of flowers, please send contribution to Association of Marian Helpers.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019