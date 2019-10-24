|
James John Byrnes
April 25, 1939 - October 16, 2019James Byrnes passed away peacefully on October 16 in San Francisco following a 7-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was a beloved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather who loved and cherished his family. The family would like to thank the caring staff at the VA San Francisco Medical Center and the UCSF Medical Center for all of the help and support that they provided.
A lifelong San Franciscan, James was a proud graduate of Saint Gabriel's elementary school, Lowell High School, and Golden Gate University. He was also a very proud veteran of the US Navy where he served in Vietnam as a Hospital Corpsman.
James had many interests including the opera, ballet, symphony, jazz, history and sports. He was also very involved in the San Francisco Maritime National Park Association, the Marines Memorial Association, and the Olympic Club.
His family will always remember James for his never-ending love and generosity and his fierce commitment to them and their lives and success.
A private family ceremony will be held in his remembrance. Donations can be made in his name to the UCSF Interstitial Lung Disease program: https://pulmonary.ucsf.edu/giving/priorities
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019