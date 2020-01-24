|
James Carrasco
1931 - 2020James passed away at the VA Hospital, San Francisco, on January 4, 2020 at the age of 88, joining his beloved wife of 88 years, Phyllis Jean. He was preceded in death by his 3 brothers, 1 sister, and a stepson. He is survived by 2 sons, James (Sheena) aka Jimbo, and John; 2 sisters, Mary and Joan; a stepdaughter, Deborah, and many nieces and nephews. He was the BEST grandpa to Johnny, Jeannie, Wendy, and Cindy; great-grandpa to Clare, Elayna, Emma, and Nick. Dad served in the US Navy on LSMR409 during the Korean War. Dad was a member of the Steel Workers Union. He worked 30 years for the American Can Co., 16 years at Golden Gate Magazine, and was a proud member of Teamsters Local 921. He was most proud of starting his own Limousine Service (Elegant & Home James Limo). These were the subject of many funny stories he often told. He loved fishing and betting on the ponies. Dad and Jimbo were well known at Bay Meadows and Golden Gate Racetracks. Dad grew up during the Depression having many struggles in life, but he was able to overcome them by hard work and making his own breaks.
Dad wanted to stay in the home he and his wife bought in the sixties for as long as possible. This was often difficult after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and Osteoarthritis of the neck, both causing much pain and discomfort for dad. He was able to stay home thanks to care provided by his 2 sons and daughter-in-law, with additional help provided by the VA's many departments (ER, TCU, ICU, GI) and Home Health's Abby Davis. Also, the family is grateful for assistance given by Amedysis and Neta of Kindred. Services will be held in the Tiffany Chapel of Cypress Lawn Funeral Home, 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA, at 1:00 pm on February 7, 2020.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020