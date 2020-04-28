|
James R. Chace
June 2, 1951 - March 4, 2020Jim died unexpectedly at home on March 4, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Cincinnati, OH to Benjamin and Bonnie Gene (McClintock) Chace, he attended Colerain High School, majoring in German studies at the University of Cincinnati and the University of Munich, graduating with a degree in architectural engineering in 1980. After being a teacher and newspaper copy editor, he moved to San Francisco to work for Pacific Gas & Electric. In 1991, Jim became the technical project manager during development of the PG&E Pacific Energy Center, later its director and the community outreach "face" of the PEC. As technical education director, Jim created architectural exhibits and educational programs, and consulted for the Monterey Aquarium and Oakland airport. Jim mentored many PG&E employees, spoke across the US about alternative energy, testified before Congress, and spoke on NPR about energy conservation through simple changes in appliances and lighting. He served on the lighting education committee of the Illuminating Engineering Society NA.
Jim was a benefactor of NPR, KQED, Planned Parenthood, and the New World Symphony. He took pride in refurbishing property in San Raphael, San Francisco and Miami. Jim was an avid reader, dedicated gardener, regular symphony attendee, multi-lingual world traveller, great cook and baker, pianist, and a devoted caregiver for Luca, Larissa & Annalena Thomma.
His sharp wit, bright intellect, hard work, deep conversations, and dedicated mentorship will be sorely missed by his many friends in San Francisco, Miami, New York, Cincinnati, Muenster, Paris, Barcelona, and Sao Paolo.
He is survived by his brother John; cousins Susan Chace, Bill Chace, Elizabeth (Burnham) VerSchure, James Burnham, and Steve Burnham; nieces Nikki (Chace) Tarquinio and Michelle (Chace) Foley; and nephew Michael Chace. He leaves behind an wide circle of friends, co-workers, and business associates.
A memorial service will be announced as the COVID 19 situation resolves. Donations in his memory can be made to the New World Symphony in Miami Beach (FL), NPR Foundation (DC) or Planned Parenthood Federation (NY).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 3, 2020