James "Jim" Coyne It is with great sadness that the family of James "Jim" Coyne announces his passing on May 25, 2019 at the age of 73.



Jim was born in Martinez and grew up in Millbrae. He graduated from Mills High School. Jim left the College of San Mateo after being drafted into the US Army Signal Corps during the Vietnam War. Upon returning to the United States, he attended the University of San Francisco and earned his degree in accounting.



Jim began his career as a Senior Staff Accountant with Pearson, Del Prete & Co., CPAs in Redwood City. He proceeded to serve as Assistant Finance Director for the City of Burlingame and as Controller for Microelectronics, Inc. in San Francisco. Jim completed his professional career as Finance Director for the town of Hillsborough.



Jim showed deep commitment to our community through his many volunteer activities. He spent many years volunteering with St. Vincent de Paul as well as the Second Harvest Food Bank and served as a jail minister for over 15 years.



Jim was a loving dog owner to Hanna, a Bernese Mountain Dog.



Jim is survived by his loving wife Susan Coyne, brother in law James Mills, nephew John Mills (Karen), and nephew Robert Mills. Jim was predeceased by his sister Beverly Mills.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 11 at 10:00 am at St. Charles Parish, 880 Tamarack Avenue, San Carlos, CA 94070.



Donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul or the .





