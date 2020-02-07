|
James C. Cronin
July 30, 1930 - February 4, 2020James Cronin Passed away peacefully February 4, 2020 at the age of 89. Jim was the eldest of 3 and is survived by his sister Joan and brother Phillip. Beloved husband to Kathy and loving father to Corinne and Lisa. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren, Frank, Ian, Jason, Nicholas, and Matthew.
Jim had a long and full life. He worked for Bechtel Corporation for over 25 years. He was a competitive tennis player who loved all aspects of the game. In his retirement he did volunteer work, which included being a tutor for the English as a Second Language program. Jim enjoyed traveling with his wife and playing cards with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.
Services will be Friday February 14th at 10:30AM at St. Robert's Catholic Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Rd, San Bruno. Remembrances in Jim's name can be sent to St Jude Children's Hospital or the St Anthony Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020