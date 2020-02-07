San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Robert's Catholic Church
1380 Crystal Springs Rd
San Bruno, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cronin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cronin


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
James Cronin Obituary
James C. Cronin

July 30, 1930 - February 4, 2020

James Cronin Passed away peacefully February 4, 2020 at the age of 89. Jim was the eldest of 3 and is survived by his sister Joan and brother Phillip. Beloved husband to Kathy and loving father to Corinne and Lisa. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren, Frank, Ian, Jason, Nicholas, and Matthew.

Jim had a long and full life. He worked for Bechtel Corporation for over 25 years. He was a competitive tennis player who loved all aspects of the game. In his retirement he did volunteer work, which included being a tutor for the English as a Second Language program. Jim enjoyed traveling with his wife and playing cards with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.

Services will be Friday February 14th at 10:30AM at St. Robert's Catholic Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Rd, San Bruno. Remembrances in Jim's name can be sent to St Jude Children's Hospital or the St Anthony Foundation.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now