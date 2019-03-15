Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
James Daly
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vigil
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
James P. "Bud" Daly, Jr., (aka: "Jim"), passed away in Petaluma, CA on March 12, 2019. Loving father of James P. Daly III (Mollie), Christine E. Lashley of Petaluma, and Patrick T. Daly of Rohnert Park. Grandfather of Rebecca Daly (Lucy Faye Premo) of Cotati, Shanna E. Lashley (Brianna C. Lashley) of Santa Rosa, James R. Daly (Janelle), Noelle E. Daly of Petaluma; great-grandfather of Kaylin M. Daly. Brother of the late Jean K. Daly and uncle of Kay Slagle of Sequim, WA and William Kenney of Rescue, CA. The children's devoted mother, Eileen T. Curran Daly, passed away April 22, 2011.
Jim/Bud was born in San Francisco, February 2, 1929, son of Ella and James P. Daly, Sr., and was very proud to be a third generation native San Franciscan. He graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1947 and continued studies at City College of San Francisco before entering the U.S. Army for two years during the 1950-53 Korean War Period.
Returning from the service and for the following 20 years he was employed at Continental Baking Company's San Francisco bakery, the New York parent and original developers/producers of Wonder Bread, Hostess Cakes. He was Production Superintendent for Hostess and eventually became Director of Production, Rye, NY.
Years later, he moved back to California in 1985, and ultimately moved back to Sonoma County in 2008 to spend his later years with his children.
Any contributions should be made out to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF).
All friends and family are welcome to attend the Funeral Mass, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. James Catholic Church, 125 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy., Petaluma. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 3:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Entombment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019
