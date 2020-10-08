James Dillon

James Lincoln Dillon
April19, 1939 - October 4, 2020
James Lincoln Dillon, recently of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was born April 19, 1939, in San Francisco and died October 4, 2020, in Baton Rouge. A third generation San Franciscan, he graduated from Riordan High School in 1957, attended City College of San Francisco, San Francisco State College, and obtained his law degree from the University of San Francisco Law School. He was admitted to the California Bar in January 1966 and began his career at O'Connor, Cohn, Moran, and Lynch. Jim went on to become a named partner of O'Connor, Cohn, Dillon and Barr. It was there that he formed a fast and long-lasting friendship with his law partner and friend Duncan Barr. Their law partnership celebrated 49 years this month.
Following in his father's footsteps, he was an avid golfer and became a member of the Olympic Club. He was a passionate 49er fan, following them from Kezar to Candlestick where he enjoyed spending time at epic tailgate parties.
Jim was a kind, loving man who enhanced the lives of all. He loved his family and his two brothers sought out his guidance whenever they encountered problems. He was one of the nicest people you could ever meet. In addition to family members, he dearly loved all his many friends. Members of his law classes have regularly socialized in their fifty years after graduation. He was a special person and his memory will remain with us all forever.
After the passing of his first wife, Anne, he met, fell in love, and married Marianna Keller Dillon of Louisiana. They spent their retirement years traveling around the world with family and friends, enjoying wine, cruising, and cultural activities. After a devastating fire near their home in Santa Rosa, they moved to Louisiana to be near Marianna's family.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, James L. Dillon and Marie Smickle Dillon, and his first wife Anne Hickok Dillon. He is survived by his wife, Marianna, his children Jennifer Dillon (Athena), James Dillon (Rachel), and Tom; his stepdaughter Katrina Lambert (Chip), and grandchildren Olivia, Keller, Juliette, KP, Parker, and Emily; his brothers George (Judy) and John Patrick (Lani), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family on the Dillon and Hickok side. He also leaves behind many bereft friends too numerous to mention.
If you are so inclined, raise a glass of Chardonnay or a stiff Manhattan to toast him. Because of the pandemic, we hope to all gather in North Beach someday to enjoy good food, drinks, and trade wonderful stories about this amazing man.
In lieu of funeral services and flowers you may wish to donate, in Jim's honor, to:
Project Open Hand https://www.openhand.org
PFLAG https://www.pflagsf.org/about/
AIDS Memorial Grove https://www.aidsmemorial.org/donate
