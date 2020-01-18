|
James E. McGovern, II
January 26 1936 - January 9 2020Jim McGovern was a hard working, fun loving man of profound integrity and tremendous character. His words, actions and values all matched. He made friends and touched lives everywhere he went.
Jim was born in Spokane, Washington in 1936. He spent his youth between Washington and Arizona. After high school, Jim joined the U.S. Army and became a court reporter for JAG.
While on leave in London he met his Irish bride, Clare Dunne, at a church dance, Jim said, "I met the girl I'm going to marry."
Jim and Clare were married in Seattle on February 11, 1961. The young couple moved to the Bay Area where Jim founded McGovern Insurance.
Jim involved himself with the local community in many ways. He sponsored softball teams, belonged to the Junior Chamber of Commerce, served as President of the Chamber Of Commerce, and served two terms as President of Belmont Rotary Club, to which he belonged for more than half a century.
Belmont Rotary was a huge part of Jim's life but he also attended the weekly meetings of the San Mateo, Foster City, and San Carlos Rotary Clubs.
Among the many awards Jim received for his community service, one of his proudest moments was when he received Rotary International's "Service Above Self" award.
When he wasn't running his business or serving his community he spent his time organizing fishing trips with his buddies, playing golf, watching football, and trying to come up with his next practical joke.
Jim McGovern LOVED a good practical joke and could take it just as well as he dished it out. He never lost his sense of humor.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Clare, his five children, Seamus, Michael, Daniel, Patrick and Sylvia, and six grandchildren.
Services will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Saint Charles Catholic Church in San Carlos at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020