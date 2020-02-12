|
James Stewart Ehrhart
November 6, 1937 - January 3, 2020James S. Ehrhart, a native of Le Roy, New York, passed to spirit suddenly on January 3, 2020. After completing a tour of duty with the U.S. Navy in Cuba, he took up residence in New York City, later moving to San Francisco.
Jim is survived by his partner of 46 years, Joseph D. Owen, Jr. As oldest sibling of predeceased parents Stewart Clemens Ehrhart and Matilda Pendergast Ehrhart, he is survived by brother David (Ann) Ehrhart of Le Roy; sisters Sharon Hyde of Coffeyville, Kansas; and Mary Connolly (Wayne Ford) and Margaret (Ron) Debellis of Batavia.
Mr. Ehrhart was partner in Professional Communications, a San Francisco company specializing in multiple-association management and in print graphics services for over 38 years.
A member of the first graduating class in 1955 of Notre Dame High School in Batavia, Jim became a student of all religions. He found his home in the Religion of Spiritualism, attaining all credentials, Ordained Minister, National Spiritualist Teacher, Certified Medium, and Commissioned Spiritualist Healer.
The Reverend Ehrhart served four years on the Board of Trustees of the National Spiritualist Association of Churches. He was Vice President of Morris Pratt Institute, America's Spiritualist College. He was Associate Pastor of Golden Gate Spiritualist Church.
Jim was author and editor of the 20th edition of the NSAC Spiritualist Manual, and of the NSAC Religious Services book. In 2019, Jim developed and wrote a new 27-lesson MPI course, Spiritualism: A Religion of Happiness.
An adventurer, Jim got his feet wet as a child with his grandparents, James and Matilda Pendergast of Leicester. The oldest grandchild, he enjoyed spending summers with them and traveling the roads of Livingston County with his grandfather. This led later to exploring many parts of the nation, climbing 4,800 feet up Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, and adventures in Europe and New Zealand.
Jim's passion was education. He taught a monthly class at his church for over 12 years, for which he compiled and published new handouts for each class. In commenting on Jim's passing, church President Michael Franklin said, "His wisdom, insight, and clarity made Spiritualism understandable, approachable, and complete. We were privileged to be his students, and I do not believe that we will see his like again."
Memorial donations may be made to the Morris Pratt Institute, 11811 Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020