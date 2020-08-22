James Fang

September 27, 1961 - August 14, 2020

James Fang, respected civic leader and newspaper publisher, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was 58.



James was born in San Francisco to Florence and John Ta-Chuan Fang, and attended Lowell High School, UC Berkeley and UC Hastings College of Law. He went on to a long career in the public and private sectors marked by global successes and innovative leadership. As the director of trade and commerce for San Francisco, James helped create thousands of jobs and re-established San Francisco's business ties to Shanghai, which led to his chairmanship of the San Francisco-Shanghai Sister City Committee. As the longest tenured chairman in that post, James led productive trade missions to China consisting of more than 250 business and community leaders including U. S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and San Francisco mayors Frank Jordan, Willie Brown, Gavin Newsom and Ed Lee. He was elected to an unprecedented six terms on the BART Board of Directors, serving 24 years, and president three times, leading one of the nation's largest transit agencies and working tirelessly to improve the lives of millions of Bay Area residents. Journalism and free speech were also deep in his bones. He served as president of the San Francisco Examiner, helping preserve a historic institution, and as president and publisher of Asian Week, the largest and oldest newspaper and voice for Asian Pacific Americans in the nation.



James was not only a leader of immense talent and vision. He was a husband, a son, a brother, an uncle, a friend. At family gatherings he was at his happiest and brought happiness to others with his generous spirit, positive attitude and big heart. James' family and his countless friends will always remember his dedication to his community, his warmth, and the powerful effect he had on so many lives. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Daphne; his mother, Florence; his brother, Ted; and his niece and nephew, Sean and Allison.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store