James Edward Forster M.D. Dr. Forster died suddenly on December 6th in Greenbrae, Marin County, California, age 94. He is survived by his wife Kay and children Andrew, Elizabeth and Michael Tom and his granddaughter Catherine.
Dr. Forster was born in Liverpool, England on June 16, 1925. He was educated at Ampleforth College, York, and Trinity College University of Cambridge. He received his medical training at the Middlesex Hospital Medical School, London, and his degrees at Cambridge. After internship at Addenbrooke's Hospital Cambridge and various residencies in Liverpool he obtained a fellowship at the University of California San Francisco in 1960. In 1961 he was appointed Consultant Physician to the Southport General Hospital in England. In 1966 he returned to San Francisco and in 1968 was appointed as Attending Physician at Children's Hospital (now CPMC).
Dr. Forster helped to found Children's Hospital Health Plan as Medical Director of its Medical Group. He later assisted in forming what became known as the Brown and Toland Medical Group. He maintained a part time private practice and worked for many years at the Family Health Center at California Pacific Medical Center.
Dr. and Mrs. Forster moved to Marin County in 2018.
Service to be held Wednesday, December 11th at 10 a.m. St. Ignatius Catholic Church 650 Parker Avenue, San Francisco, California.
For those who wish, donations in memory of Dr. Forster may be made to (NYC) or CPMC Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019