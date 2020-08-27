James Francis Masterson



You'd know him as Frank, "Francie" (if you're of Irish decent), or "the guy who is never at the front when it doesn't matter and always at the front when it does," if you're a cyclist. Frank was a compassionate listener and typically preferred that role as he got to know you, but regardless of where or when you met him, you'd be met with great enthusiasm when the conversation turned to his family, Ireland, football, golf, carpentry, or cycling. We were all injured alongside Frank on the morning of Saturday, August 15, 2020, and a piece of each of us succumbed to those injuries when he died on the evening of August 20, 2020.



Born in Ardra, Co. Leitrim, Ireland, on November 21, 1950, Frank was the second of six children of John and Bridget (McCartin) Masterson. He and his siblings learned the meaning of hard work at a young age on the family farm, doing chores like planting vegetables and potatoes, harvesting hay and turf, milking the cows, and feeding the pigs and chickens before and after walking 2.5 miles to and from school everyday (or before and after cycling 7 miles each way in later years). In his free time, Frank played the tin whistle and the flute, acted as "Santy Claus" for his younger siblings, served in the Army, and played a bit of football, winning the 1977 Leitrim Junior Championship with the tenacious Drumreilly team.



In his teens, because he wasn't doing enough around the farm, Frank took his father's motorbike to work in Ballinamore (the local town). His sister, Mary, moved to London in 1966 and asked him to join her in 1969 because work prospects would be better, so he made the very difficult decision to leave his family and friends in Lovely Leitrim (though he would be back many times over the years and never gave up on the idea that he might move back someday). In London, he worked by day and went to trade school by night, whilst he experimented with tattoos and sideburns. About a year later, Mary and Frank returned to the farm, bringing a gift – the first car their parents would ever own.



On February 9, 1973, Frank left London behind and arrived in America – New York, specifically. There, he lived and ran around with reputed troublemakers (aka his cousins, the Gannons). He also joined Carpenters Local 2117, beginning a 46-year career with the Union, the majority of which he proudly spent with Local 22 in San Francisco. Before moving to San Francisco in March of 1977, Frank spent a couple of years working on the pipeline in Fairbanks, Alaska, where he grew a glorious beard and met some fellow Young Irelanders who were making their way to the West Coast.



Frank met Janette Gibson in 1978 at the Abbey Tavern on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco, and they married on April 25, 1981. To quote his sister, Josie: "He couldn't have found a better partner." Janette's family accepted him immediately as one of their own, and he thought the world of them.



San Francisco is warmer than Alaska, so Frank shaved his beard into the nice, tidy mustache he had for the next 40 or so years. The 80s were a roller coaster for them: they had two sons, one of whom passed as did Frank's father, they bought their first home, and Frank survived kidney cancer. In the 90s, Frank and Janette were regular fixtures at the Polo Fields as their son, PJ, played soccer and football on Saturdays and the SFGAA (most importantly, the Young Irelanders, a team Frank helped found years earlier) games were on Sundays (after mass, of course). Frank picked up golf and, with his typical determination, practiced for years and years but was never able to outdrive his son.



In 2010, Frank and Janette began to cycle competitively, and Frank joined the Peninsula Velo Cycling Club, who became a new part of his family. In ten years of competitive cycling, Frank made 10 appearances at the Huntsman Senior Games and 5 at the National Senior Games. He won 77 medals including a gold medal at the 2019 National Senior Games in the 40k event – which was his proudest cycling achievement.



Frank was forced to retire in June 2019, when he was diagnosed with lymphoma. A few days after his passing, test results came back confirming his treatment had worked and he was cancer-free.



To say Frank was an active man is an understatement. He left Ireland so he could experience the world, and he could never sit still because he felt it was his responsibility to keep moving. He was a determined, fiercely loyal provider for his family. He took great care in being detail-oriented and becoming skilled in whatever he did, and he truly loved life. Wherever Frank went, the Irish Community welcomed him and he always tried to give back more than he was given.



Frank is survived by his strong, beautiful wife, Janette; his son, PJ, daughter-in-law, Michelle Sangiacomo, and friend, Goose; his sisters, Josephine Gilmartin and Teresa Ellis (and brother-in-law, Caillian); his brothers, Sean and Oliver (and sister-in-law, Anne); and many wonderful nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his beloved sister, Mary, and his son, John Francis.



Once there is a vaccine to end this pandemic, Frank's family would like to feed you and give you drink, and ask that you regale us with your favorite story of Frank. Please await details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store