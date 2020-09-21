James Frazer

James Robert Frazer

August 14, 1933-August 26, 2020

Born in 1933 in Fort Morgan, Colorado, Bob passed away August 26, 2020 in his home in Rossmoor.. He attended and graduated from Fort Morgan High School. After attending Yale University for 5 years, he graduated with two bachelors degrees, one a bachelors in Electrical Engineering and the other in Business. Following graduation, he joined IBM. He began in a corporate staff job in New York City, moving to the San Francisco Bay area shortly after and working his entire 35 year IBM career there in various sales and marketing jobs.

In 1988 Bob married Patricia Fruehling. They shared 32 years of marriage and thrived in this partnership. In this time they enjoyed many years of golf together. They travelled extensively and enjoyed exploring our world.

Bob had a broad range of interests. He loved sports and was active in tennis, golf and skiing. In his golf phase, he played daily at Orinda Country Club where he was a member for 42 years. He was an avid newspaper reader and passionately consumed The San Chronicle daily. He considered it his responsibility to read every inch of it daily. Bob loved classical music. One of his loves was the Sun Valley Music Festival attending the summer performances for many years. For his entire adult life he was an avid bridge player. He played with the No Name Bridge Club in Berkeley for 25 years.

He is survived by his wife, Patty, daughters, Dr. Virginia Frazer of Kennewick, Washington and Karen Frazer of Cotati, California, and his four step-children, Claire Humphrey of Danville, California, Kathy Vicars of Heber Utah, Payton Carling of Hawaii and George Carling of Hailey, Idaho. He was a loving, supportive parent to them all.

Bob's quiet humor and unfailing love for his family will be remembered by all those who knew him. He will be sorely missed.

At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Athenian School in Danville, California.





