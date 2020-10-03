James G. "Jerry" Collins



Jerry Collins passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, September 28, 2020. Jerry was born and raised in Salt Lake City amidst the Great Depression where he learned the value of hard work, determination and grit. He met the love of his life and wife of 56 years, Edna, in elementary school. Jerry was drafted into the US Army in 1942 and saw his first combat experience on D-Day, when he and the rest of the 101st Airborne Division parachuted behind enemy lines into Normandy. Eight months later, after narrowly surviving the Battle of the Bulge, he was severely injured and received an honorable discharge.

Jerry spent his professional career in human resources, beginning as the first president of the workers union at the Salt Lake Refinery and working his way up the ladder of the company that would later become Chevron to lead the Office of Executive Development.

Chevron brought Jerry to San Francisco in 1954, and apart from a two-year stint in Denver, he spent the next 66 years in San Mateo County where he had a vibrant social life. Jerry was a charter member of the Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club and served as President in 1978. He also presided over a dance club of 55 couples in the 1960s and 70s. Jerry and Edna enjoyed dancing and golfing the world-over in their retirement years.

After Edna's passing Jerry found comfort from the loneliness with the companionship of his second wife Betty and, later, his in-home caretakers, whose loving care and support up to his last moments enabled him to dictate his Memoirs, "KEEPING ON: A memoir by Jerry Collins, Ninety-Six and Still on the Move."

Jerry is survived by his son, Brad, and daughter-in-law, Jody, four grandchildren—Zachary, Forrest, Neil and Jane—and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Edna, his second wife, Betty, his sister, Thelma, and his eldest son, Courtney.

A memorial service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Skylawn Memorial Park, Highway 92 and Skyline Blvd in San Mateo.



