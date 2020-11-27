James Frank Gallardo

December 15, 1925 – November 21, 2020

James F. Gallardo, of Kensington, California, died on November 21, 2020 just weeks prior to his 95th birthday. A Bay Area native, Jim was born in Berkeley and was pleased to have spent his entire life living and working in what he considered one of the most beautiful areas in the world.



The son of European immigrants, Jim learned his life-long ability of resourcefulness and creativity as his family weathered the Great Depression while growing the family business, Gallardo Interiors. At the age of 18, Jim enlisted in the Army, and in his first trip outside of California received his basic training in Texas. After becoming a soldier he was sent to Scofield Barracks in Hawaii, where the Tenth Army for the invasion in the Western Pacific Theater of Operations was being formed. Jim spent a year and a half in the combat zone in active duty in the Philippines and in the Battle of Okinawa. Jim recalled fondly the people he met from other walks of life during his service, and he delighted in sharing many stories of his time overseas. Throughout his life, his experiences from WWII held great meaning as a formative time.



Jim recounted the tremendous happiness he felt upon returning home through the Golden Gate at the end of the war, seeing "the color and beauty of my native Bay Area." He took the opportunity of using the GI Bill of Rights and received a college degree for time served, studying interior design at the Rudolph Schaeffer School of Design in San Francisco. He also studied business at Armstrong College in Berkeley. Jim was an excellent craftsman and was especially adept at restoring antique furniture.





In 1954, Jim married the love of his life, Violette P. Gallardo. Jim and Vi eventually settled in Kensington, where they have lived for 62 years, raising three children: Gregory, Janice and Charles. Jim was a wonderful father, always willing to lend a helping hand to his children and celebrate their accomplishments. Jim had an adventurous soul that never dimmed. He spent his 75th birthday sailing on a small boat from San Diego to Cabo San Lucas with his son Charles and daughter-in-law Evelene. Several years later he joined Charles and Evelene again for a sailing trip from North Carolina to Florida, and enjoyed several adventures to Mexico with his son-in-law, Charles Walters.





After retiring from building and expanding Gallardo Interiors in 1997, Jim and Vi enjoyed many travels. Of particular delight to them was their trips to Egypt, Russia, Italy and Istanbul.



Like his father, Frank N. Gallardo, Jim was an avid outdoorsman and shared his passion with his children. Jim took his family on yearly camping trips and lead several Boy Scouts on their "50 Mile" adventures.





Jim was community-minded and always lent his enthusiasm and expertise to many organizations, including serving as president for both Rotary and the Berkeley Breakfast Club, as well serving as Grand Master for the Free Masons. Jim was an active member of Arlington Community Church, and Jim and Vi also took several young students to Japan as part of the Berkeley/Sakai Sister City program.



Jim will be remembered as a consummate storyteller, enlivening any gathering with his engaging smile and perfectly timed delivery. He was curious and well-read, and possessed a phenomenal memory that made him a wellspring of historical information. Jim was ever eager to assist others and loved the satisfaction of teaching people something new and useful.



Jim is survived by his wife, Violette; their three children, Gregory, Janice and Charles; his grandchildren Gianna, Camden and Scott, and his brother, Albert J. Gallardo.



