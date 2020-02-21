|
James Arthur GarrisonJim Garrison passed away on Feb. 16, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Born to William and Muriel (Allen) Garrison in McCook, Nebraska. Jim spent his life in California. He graduated from Sutter Creek Union High School in 1949 and went on to earn a degree in Architectural Engineering from Cal Poly SLO. Jim was a long time resident of Carmichael where he was active in the Sacramento Unitarian Church and was employed as an architect for many years at McClellan AFB. His retirement years were spent in Novato. Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Carolyn (Ludemann) and is survived by daughters Lynne Le Forge (David) and Elaine Reyff (Michael) and grandchildren Christine and Natalie Le Forge and Jason and Joseph Reyff. Jim will be remembered as a kind, intelligent man, with a love of reading and a great sense of humor.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020