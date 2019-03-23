James Gerst April 23, 1944 - March 19, 2019 "Jim" is at the Heavenly Tripoly table, calling the Almighty with a full boat, aces high. Jim was a devoted father, proud Marine (1961-1964 USMC), and perpetual fisherman. Born to parents Pat and Lena Gerst in the Sunset District of San Francisco, Jim spent his school days at Archbishop Riordan High School and his summers working at Johnson's Beach in Guerneville.

After honorable service as a Corpsman in the USMC 1st Brigade FMF (Kaneohe), Jim entered a career of ship chandlery and nautical supply sales, working for Marine and Ship, Trident Supply, NESCO and Cable Moore. His services supplied construction of the Transbay BART tunnel, kept the Golden Gate Ferry fleet afloat and gave the welding crews of the Bay Area plenty of good cheer.

Jim's artistic passion was photography and he developed his talent to a professional level, taking extraordinary shots of the 49ers at Candlestick, the San Francisco skyline and the natural beauty of the Bay Area. Notably, Jim provided official portraits for Julian Bond during the 1972 Presidential Election.

Jim was dearly loved by his family and will be truly missed. He is survived by his twin Jeffery and his brother Robert, his former wife and life-long friend Charlotte Patterson, his sons Jim and Angelo, his daughter Genevieve, grandchildren Sarah, Nicholas, Mellisa, Kyle, Phoenix and Cecilia, and great-grandchildren Addyson and Jace. A private memorial will be held. Donations may be made to Archbishop Riordan High School or Habitat For Humanity. For more information contact [email protected]







