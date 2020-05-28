First, i want to say how much i'm going to miss Mr.G who was one of my bosses and good friend. I worked for him and Mrs Peg for about 15 years now and counting . I have moved them numerous of times and many projects and still counting . I must say that each and every time was a joy. He brought so much laughter when he would always say, " Moe knows exact what to do". Yes, shortly after meeting them he give the nickname Moe he never called me Morris again. This is just one of the many things that i will miss about him. God Bless!

Morris Davis

Friend