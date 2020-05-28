James Gilleran
1933 - 2020
James E. Gilleran
May 1, 1933-May 12, 2020
Raleigh, NC

James E. Gilleran, born in Ellenville, New York, on May 1, 1933, to James Edward and Gertrude Marie Gilleran, passed away in Raleigh, North Carolina on May12, 2020, at the age of 87. He died peacefully at home in the arms of loved ones after enduring with valor the months of progressive illness which ultimately ended his life.

Anyone who encountered Jim, whether in professional life or in a personal setting, knew they had met an exceptional person. His wit, insightful mind, and disarming personality drew others to him all his life. Everyone liked Jim, and those who knew him well loved him.

Jim's professional life took him around the world and into a variety of challenging responsibilities. After graduating from Ellenville High School, where he was commonly known by his middle name, Edward, he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Pace University, from which he was much later to earn an Honorable Doctor of Commercial Science degree. After serving two years in the U.S. Army Finance Corps, Jim joined the major accounting firm of Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co., now known as KPMG, as a junior accountant. He remained with KPMG for twenty-five years, developing new clients, building the firm's banking practice, mentoring new leadership, helping build policy, and serving as Managing Partner of the San Francisco region of the firm's large practice. After retiring from KPMG, Jim became President of The Commonwealth Group merger and acquisitions firm in San Francisco. In 1989 he was nominated by Governor George Deukmajian to serve as California State Banking Superintendent and subsequently was re-nominated by Governor Pete Wilson. Jim's service as California's banking superintendent took place at a time in which the state faced a deep recession; his leadership led to the successful resolution of many problems. In 1992 President George H.W. Bush nominated Jim as Comptroller of the Currency (the top national bank regulator) but when Bush was defeated by Bill Clinton, Bush's nominations fell away. Jim stepped in to turn around the seriously failing Bank of San Francisco and as CEO and Chairman of the Board of that organization led it back to full recovery. During this period, Jim also studied for and received a Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern California University and passed the California State Bar examination. In 2001, GeorgeW. Bush nominated Jim to serve as Director of the Office of Thrift Supervision (top regulator of the nation's savings and loan institutions); he also served on the board which leads the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation). Not yet ready to retire at 71, Jim took on the role of CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle. In 2007, the forthcoming birth of their only grandchild led Jim, still serving on multiple boards of directors, and his wife, Peggy, to move and settle in Raleigh, North Carolina, where their daughters resided.

Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother and three precious brothers, James Gordon, Owen Francis and William James; he leaves behind his cherished wife of sixty years, Peggy; his very beloved daughters Ami Jean de Clippelaar (Bobby J.) and Laura Gilleran Merle (Mel); his greatly treasured granddaughter Ashley Jean de Clippelaar; his very much loved brothers and sister, Dr. John B. Gilleran (Mary Ann), Thomas J. Gilleran (Yasmin), and Marietta Gilleran Smith; and his dearly loved sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Faith Breunle, Joy Jones, Kathryn Taylor, James McReynolds (Joyce), Jean Andrews (Ronald) and Thomas McReynolds (Marian) and many prized nieces and nephews.


Services were held in Raleigh, North Carolina. Donations in his memory may be made to Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus https://www.hydroassoc.org/normal-pressure-hydrocephalus/

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
First, i want to say how much i'm going to miss Mr.G who was one of my bosses and good friend. I worked for him and Mrs Peg for about 15 years now and counting . I have moved them numerous of times and many projects and still counting . I must say that each and every time was a joy. He brought so much laughter when he would always say, " Moe knows exact what to do". Yes, shortly after meeting them he give the nickname Moe he never called me Morris again. This is just one of the many things that i will miss about him. God Bless!
Morris Davis
Friend
May 15, 2020
To Peggy and Amy : i 'm surprised The Boon passed on before me
considering my poor health. I can;t be too far behind. So I think what I'll do is send everyone A SHORT history that he and I shared together, which will then tell how he and i BONDED as we did over over so any times. For now, please kiss him for me .tj
THOMAS Gilleran
Brother
