James Joseph Patrick Gleeson Nov. 20, 1921 - April 13, 2019 A native San Franciscan, Jim passed away at the age of 97. He was born in the back room of a small grocery store on Appleton and Mission Street in 1921. He attended St. Peter's School and served honorably in World War II in the Army Air Corps.

Jim played semi-pro baseball during the hey-day of San Francisco baseball for the Harrison Athletic Club. He loved baseball and football and golf. He played in the City tournament for years and enjoyed playing golf with his friends at Harding and Sharp Park. Like his Father before him James served on the Grand Jury of San Francisco.

A devoted family man, Jim was married to the love of his life Geraldine Marie Finney in 1956. The neighbors on his block remember him for opening the door for his wife every time she got in or out of the car. They had a son, James J. Gleeson, and were members of Corpus Christi Parish for 50 years. Jim was Men's Club President and a beloved baseball coach to many young men who still remember going to games in his 1963 Cadillac.

James was a loyal employee of Pacific Gas and Electric Company for 38 years. Upon his retirement, he and his wife traveled and enjoyed going to the Corpus Christi Don Bosco Club where they experienced many happy times with friends and family.

Donations can be made to St. Anthony's Foundation in his name. A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family, contact [email protected]







