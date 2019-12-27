|
|
James William Graff
August 18, 1970 - December 25, 2019James Graff of San Francisco passed away at home on Wednesday morning. He was most notably known as "Jim" or "Jimmy" to his close friends and family. He was a long time vendor at Candlestick Park, The Cow Palace, Oakland, Pac Bell Park, AT&T Park and finally, Oracle Park. Jimmy was a strong supporter of the San Francisco Zoo and a long time member of The Exploritorium. He was a dedicated San Francisco Giants fan and he had many friends in every corner of San Francisco.
Jim is survived by his mother and father, Diane Louise Bradley and William Woodring Graff, both of San Francisco; two sisters, Mardoux (Battaglia) and Elizabeth (Collins), his four children Brittany, Christopher, Kirby and Patrick and two grandchildren.
Friends are invited to celebrate, Jimmy on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from 2pm until 4pm at McAvoy O'Hara Co., Geary at 10th Ave. in San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019