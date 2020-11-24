1/1
James Guldbech
1938 - 2020
James R Guldbech

Born April 17 1938, south of Market in San Francisco, to Paul and Dolores Guldbech. Passed away November 22 2020. Jim attended Everett Jr High school and Mission High School. After high school he served several months in the US Army. Later he was employed by Local 6 Warehouse Union for 4 years, prior to becoming a Longshoreman Local 10 ILWU for 36 years. He was a lifetime member of the San Francisco Dolphin Swimming and Rowing Club, and a member of the San Francisco Archery Club. He enjoyed cooking for friends and singing the old classics. He loved Fishing, Archery, Hiking and telling waterfront stories-live shows and trips.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joy; sisters: Marie Hoge, Cynthia Hernandez, Melinda Toth; brothers: Robert and John Guldbech; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by sisters: Shirley Ring and JoAnn Guldbech; and brothers: Paul Guldbech and Ernest Guldbech.
Private services to be held.
The Family wishes to thank his many friends, Hospice-Caregivers, and Godson Tom for all his kind attention through the years.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
