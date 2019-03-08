Resources More Obituaries for James Halligan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Halligan

Obituary Condolences Flowers James Joseph Halligan On Tuesday, March 5th, the world lost one of the all-time GREATS.

James Joseph Halligan made it over the wall, surrounded by his loving family at home, after a heroic battle with cancer.



Jim was born in Albion, Nebraska in 1933. The family moved soon after to San Francisco, where Jimmy would leave his indelible mark. Jim attended Mission Dolores, where he was the most mischievous altar boy on record (according to Arch Bishop Connolly), and then went on to wreak havoc at St Ignatius Prep School. Jim formed his band of best friend brothers at this renowned Jesuit institution and the "brothers" were the closest of friends until the day he died. To this day, the SI class of '51 still meets every first Friday of the month to eat & drink, give each other s*#t and celebrate at their favorite watering hole, the Balboa Café.



Jim flew B-36's in the Air Force and the stories are notorious, as are the bonds he formed overseas. Jim returned to his beloved City by the Bay, high on the GI bill, to complete his education at the University of San Francisco while tending bar at La Rocca's Corner, Ann's 440 and Bimbos, where he became known as their master mixologist and raconteur beyond measure.



Jim spent his career trading stocks and transforming the way business was done. His mantra was people and relationships first and always above the bottom line; he was a true legend in the field. Jim's last career hurrah was at Forward Management where they named a conference room after him and still celebrate "Halligan Day" each February 24th by wearing colorful pants and hoisting a toast to their mentor and friend. Jim's signature "hey baby" greeting is renown to this day in industry circles.



Jim was a natural athlete. He loved all sports, excelling in tennis with his wicked serve and slice backhand. Crowning titles from the Olympic Club to Mauna Kea into his 80's. He was an unwavering, die-hard fan to all his local San Francisco teams. His beloved Warriors & Giants and even the 49ers, gave him endless joy. Jim was best known for his signature colorful wardrobe – from pocket squares to pants, his outfits included every rainbow hue and he was, certifiably, the most dapper man in town…wherever he went.



Jim gave his heart and soul to San Francisco; he treated everyone one with dignity and respect – from homeless people to billionaires. He loved them all and was always there to lend a helping hand, lift everyone up, share a laugh…and a cocktail or two.



Jim was the first in line to donate to any worthy cause or person in need. He co-founded the St Anthony fundraising celebration at the Waterfront Restaurant 41 years ago which continues to raise money to help feed and care for San Francisco's most in need.



The world is a better place because of Jim Halligan, and to say that Jim was "larger than life" is truly an understatement. He lit up every room he entered and made every person feel like they were the most important human being on the planet. Jim was a true bon vivant and an Irishman with the finest gift of gab this side of County Cork.



Jim's witty humor, infinite joy, brilliant smile and lust for life were truly infectious and second to none.



Jim's love of family and friends had no boundaries and that adoration was only matched by the pure love, affection and admiration his friends and family had for him.



Hey baby….Ave Atque Vale!



"Do not stand at my grave and weep

I am not there. I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am the diamond glints on snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning's hush

I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry;

I am not there. I did not die."

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.