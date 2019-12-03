|
James (Jim) Hendry
April 15, 1945 - November 28, 2019James Patrick Hendry, a true Renaissance man, passed away unexpectedly November 28, at the age of 74. His beloved wife Barbara, of 49 years was by his side. Jim was a life-long resident of San Francisco.
Jim was born on April 15, 1945 to Edith and Harold Hendry. He graduated from George Washington High School and San Francisco State College with a BA in Political Science and a Standard Secondary Lifetime Teaching Credential.
As a young man, Jim worked as a Merchant Marine while attending college. His career with the U.S. Postal Service spanned 38 years.
Jim was an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge. He played basketball, softball, and tennis for many years. He had a passion for working, tinkering, and collecting cars. Jim loved to travel as well as spending time with family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother Edith, his father Harold and devoted sister-in-law Victoria Consiglieri. Jim is survived by his loving Aunt Evelyn Esola Wilkinson and devoted wife Barbara.
Family and friends may visit at Duggan's Serra Mortuary on Sunday, December 8th at 10am, service to follow at 11am. Interment will be on Monday, December 9th at Holy Cross Cemetery at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony's Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019