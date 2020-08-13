James Hume

James "Jim" Cruickshank Douglas Hume

November 8, 1938 - June 26, 2020

Jim and his identical twin Gray were born in Baltimore, Maryland to CPA Gray Walton Hume of Virginia and librarian Doris Isabel Sabine of Massachusetts. He spent most of his childhood in Virginia, growing up on a farm with his twin, as well as a younger sister and brother.

Jim graduated high school from Augusta Military Academy in Virginia in 1957. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1959-1963, first stationed in Hawaii, followed by California. At the conclusion of his service, he opted to plant roots in beautiful Northern California (where his sister Jean and her family also resided), eventually graduating from San Francisco State University with a teaching credential in Reading and English. He taught at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in San Francisco's Fillmore District / Western Addition for 17 years, then transferred to the Peninsula where he taught English and Computer Programming for 15 years at Hillsdale High School.

He also began what was to become a decades-long involvement in coaching and later officiating Track and Field in the late 1960's, first at the Millbrae Lions Club, later at Hillsdale High School. In the 1970's, his long involvement with the Pacific Association of Track & Field began. He ultimately become a Master Level Official, and certifier of future officials, and in 2012, won the James Gray Award for Leadership from the National Officials Committee of the USA.

In addition to his enormous contribution to the world of Track & Field, Jim loved photography, genealogy, and his Scottish heritage. He enjoyed researching family history and attending local Scottish Games in his traditional Hume/Home tartan kilt. He also served as the family "computer guru". He will be remembered for his dedicated service to both teaching and Track and Field, for his kindness, patience, wonderfully dry wit, unyielding dedication to his family, friends, students, and athletes, and his delicious spoon bread!

Jim is survived by sister Jean Hume, brother Robert Hume, nieces Myvanwy Morgan and Maureen Morgan, nephew Tony Hume, great nephews Zachary Baker and Saam Jabbari, many beloved cousins, and a very large circle of friends. A private memorial will be held on August 21, 2020.



