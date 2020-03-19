Home

More Obituaries for James Jean
James Jean

James Jean Obituary
James Simpson Jean

1943- 2020

James was born in Portland OR and raised in SF and Texas with his sisters Judy and Joann and his brother Robert by Shirley and Thurmond Jean.
James served 5 years in the US Marines, including time on the Kittyhawk. He achieved the rank of Sgt.
He graduated first in his class from the Police Academy and served SFPD for 27 years. He was an active member of the Police Fishing Program for disadvantaged youth
Jim died in his home with his beloved wife Paula by his side. He is survived by his wife, his children Deanne (Richard Deering) and Aaron (Rosemary) Jean, his grandchildren Joel and Miles, his sister Judy Jean, nephews Caleb Jones and Anthony Jean and sad pups Dewey and Sami.
Gathering details soon.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020
