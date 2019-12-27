|
James Bruce Jones, Jr.James Bruce Jones, Jr., known to friends and family as "Bruce," was a native San Franciscan born on September 13, 1927 to Alma Jones and James Bruce Jones, Sr. He died peacefully on December 19, 2019, and is survived by his beloved daughter, Melanie Jones, her mother Constance Callagy, and his cousin, John Murphy.
A graduate of Lowell High School, Bruce served in the U.S. Marine Corp., and was veteran of WWII. After the war, he attended the University of San Francisco. Later, he began his career as a San Francisco Police Officer.
With nearly 30 years of police service, spent primarily in the Investigations Bureau, Bruce spent his last 14 years on the force in Burglary Detail and the Intelligence Unit with his partner Ken Murphy. The two became infamous in their day. Active in the S.F. Veteran POA, Bruce also supported the Police Credit Union.
Often called "Boomer," Bruce was passionate about flying, the S.F. Giants, and the Forty-Niners. He was also an Aerobatics Judge in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, an avid fisherman and golfer.
The memorial mass will be held on 1/11/2020 at 2pm at St. Ignatius Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the S. F. Police Activities League.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019