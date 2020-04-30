James KelleherLifelong resident of San Francisco, born in the Mission District to John and Mary Kelleher and died peacefully on April 25, 2020 at the age of "Nifty 90". A devoted husband and father, survived and treasured by his wife, Anneliese and his four children, Kathy Claudio (Dayton), Debbie Sabahi (Ali), Tim Kelleher (Glenda), and Carrie Kelleher. A merchant marine at 16 years old, Korean War veteran, San Francisco Fireman, graduate of San Francisco State University and real estate broker who celebrated his successes with humility. His loved ones describe Jim as a wonderful father and friend and a generous, classy human being. We'll forever cherish our many memories around the city — our weekly visits to Mom and Pop's and getting airborne driving down the hills of Dolores Street at full speed, hitting our heads on the roof of the car, and playing Gin Rummy in the kitchen. We'll fondly remember trips to Lake Tahoe and waterskiing on Emerald Bay. His infectious smile and humor will be sorely missed, along with his countless phone calls, where he always made sure we took time to count our blessings and find gratitude in all that we have been given. These daily pieces of positivity will continue to remind us that better days are always ahead. He enjoyed his morning swims at the Olympic Club followed by reading the Chronicle, spent his Thursday's golfing at the Presidio with his buddies, and finished his days watching and attending Giants games. Endless thanks to Carrie, his daughter and caregivers Karen, Medra and Arlene for their heartfelt care and to Father Remo "Roy" for his weekly uplifting spiritual visits. We are comforted knowing he is now celebrating being reunited with his Mom and Pop, brothers Dan, Jack and Frank, the heart of the family, his sister, Marge, and son in law, Ali. He will live forever in the hearts of his children, grandchildren, Kelley, Michelle, Joshua, Elliot, Jimmy, Courtney and Joey, great grandchildren, Jay and Ryan, and all who were lucky enough to have shared time with him. Private services will be held at a later date.



