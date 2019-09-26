|
James Kerrigan On September 20, 2019 our wonderful friend Jim Kerrigan passed away at age 52 in San Francisco. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Catherine, his adoring children; Jonathan, James, Joseph, Jack, Eileen and Catherine, his daughter-in-law, Stella, granddaughter, Olivia, his mother, Elaine and siblings Jack, Paul and Patty, as well as family in Ireland; mother-in-law Kathleen, father-in-law John, sister-in-law Rhona and brothers-in-law Sean-Paul and Francis. Jim was preceded in death by his father, San Francisco Police Captain Jack Kerrigan and his brother Larry.
Born and raised in Midtown Terrace, Jim was a San Francisco original. He grew up in a legacy San Francisco family, proud of his Irish Catholic heritage. Jim attended St. Brendan's Elementary School, Hoover Middle School and St. Ignatius College Preparatory, graduating with the class of 1985. Jim continued his education at Saint Mary's and San Francisco State where he earned a BA in history.
Jim was a third generation San Francisco law enforcement officer, and began his police career with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (1989-1994) before accepting a position with the California Department of Justice - Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement (1994-2004) where he served as a Special Agent and Special Agent Supervisor in the San Francisco Field Office. Jim transferred to the Marin County Sheriff's Office (2004-2005) before accepting a position as an Investigator in 2005 with the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. Jim excelled at the DA's Office and worked many complex and sensitive investigations. He was promoted through the supervisory ranks to become the Chief of the Bureau. After retiring from the DA's office in 2017, Jim continued to work in the law enforcement field as a Welfare Fraud Investigator with Alameda County.
Jim was active in the California Narcotic Officers Association, serving as the CNOA chairperson and was a proud graduate of the FBI National Academy. He was recognized by all as a patriot and a brave and dedicated police officer with the highest levels of professionalism and integrity.
Jim was always willing to assist his legions of friends and he never failed to put the needs of others before himself. Most importantly, Jim was known as a great family man. A loving husband to Catherine, a wonderful father to his children and a caring son and brother to his parents and siblings. Rizzo, the family dog, will also deeply miss Jim's care and love.
Jim was a world authority on San Francisco geography and history. He loved supporting San Francisco High School football games, being a football booster for Lincoln High, a Saint Ignatius coach and a regular Turkey day public high school football attendee. Jim was so proud of his children's sporting prowess in rowing, athletics and rugby, and proudly supported the Pacific Rowing club, Saint Ignatius athletics, Riordan athletics, Orange Coast rowing, Santa Clara rowing and the Golden Gate rugby club. He also took great pleasure from being a coveted University of Arizona "Tri Delta Dad". He loved reading in Golden Gate Park, visiting the DeYoung, the Legion of Honor, and also had a special love for Gene's on Taraval and the Philosopher's Club in West Portal.
Jim loved to travel and explore places from Ishi's cave to the Wicklow hills, from Ocean Beach at his front door, to the coastlines of New Zealand and Australia, from camping trips with his family in Burney Falls to sharing a Manhattan with his Mom in the Russian River.
Jim Kerrigan was always there for his friends and his community. He never failed to do his duty as a police officer and he remained fiercely loyal to family and friends. He was immensely proud of his children. He has left San Francisco with a most honorable legacy.
Visitation will begin at 6:30 PM, followed by the Rosary at 7:30 on Sunday, 9/29/19 at St. Brendan Church, 29 Rockaway Ave. SF. The Funeral Mass will begin at 2:00PM on Monday, 9/30/19 at St. Ignatius Church, 650 Parker Ave. SF. There will be limited parking available by the USF Koret Center.
The Kerrigan family request that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to a mental health foundation of your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019