James Edgar Koentopp
May 30, 1938 – August 20, 2019James was born in St. Paul, MN. He graduated as Valedictorian of Hinkley High School in Aurora, Co. and earned an architect degree from Colorado University in Boulder. James moved to Santa Barbara CA and worked for a large Architectural Firm. He then moved to San Francisco where his career continued to grow. He also had a home in Pacifica CA where he served as a Board Member of the Planning Commission. James was a member of St Paul's Catholic Church of San Francisco. He is survived by his brother Kenneth Koentop and sister-in law Robin Koentop of Englewood, Co. A memorial will take place on September 10 between 11 and 1 pm at the San Francisco Columbarium, 1 Loraine Court all are welcomed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019