Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Koentopp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Koentopp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Koentopp Obituary
James Edgar Koentopp

May 30, 1938 – August 20, 2019

James was born in St. Paul, MN. He graduated as Valedictorian of Hinkley High School in Aurora, Co. and earned an architect degree from Colorado University in Boulder. James moved to Santa Barbara CA and worked for a large Architectural Firm. He then moved to San Francisco where his career continued to grow. He also had a home in Pacifica CA where he served as a Board Member of the Planning Commission. James was a member of St Paul's Catholic Church of San Francisco. He is survived by his brother Kenneth Koentop and sister-in law Robin Koentop of Englewood, Co. A memorial will take place on September 10 between 11 and 1 pm at the San Francisco Columbarium, 1 Loraine Court all are welcomed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.