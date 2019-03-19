James Patrick "Paddy" Lafferty Passed away peacefully March 16, 2019 in Santa Rosa.

Jim AKA Pat was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1953 to his Irish immigrant parents, John and Maureen Lafferty. He is survived by his loving wife, Claudia, and his children, Megan (Daniel) Goodwin and Melany Collett. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Donny (Summer), Tyler, Ryane, Macy (Cosmo), Breyana, Markus and great-grandson Kai. He is survived by his siblings, Margo Brenes (My Don Don), Moya Valdez (Les) and Michael Lafferty (Dara). He is also survived by his nieces Rosa Brenes, Brigitte Knerr (Nic) and nephew, Connor Brenes, his great-niece, Isabella Brenes, as well as cousins, Larry Chiarella (Bernadette) and Chris, Jazmin & Raffael Chiarella, his God-sister, Anne Tustin, as well as the Lafferty, Henry, McGrory & Kearney clans in Ireland. He will be greatly missed by his best buddy, Pasquale Pirone and his wife Kathy, as well as his fur babies, JoJo and Tiny Tina. He was preceded in death by his parents, his baby sister, Mary Bridget, his adoring mother-in-law, Lydia Collum and his dog Frankie.

Jim/Pat moved to Daly City from Brooklyn, NY when he was almost 10 years old and grew up in Westlake. He was an amazing bowler and spent many hours at Westlake Bowl perfecting the "perfect game". He loved the Giants and 49ers and never missed an opportunity to root for Connor's alma mater, Gonzaga. He was a classic car enthusiast and until the Tubbs fire, had a 1967 Chevelle that was his baby.

Jim/Pat was employed with the San Francisco Chronicle for 36 years where he met Claudia and made life-long friendships. His was last employed at the San Francisco Academy of Art University.

Most of all, Jim/Pat was a very proud Irishman. It's fitting that he left us on St. Patrick's Day weekend. He was the king of practical jokes. We have lots of stories that will be told for many years to come.

Sláinte! Let the shenanigans continue! Up the RA!!

Friends may visit Friday, March 22nd, after 4:00pm and are invited to attend the Rosary/Vigil Service Friday at 7:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City.

