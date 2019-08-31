|
|
James Cornelius MaloneyJim Maloney passed away peacefully in his Danville home on August 23, 2019 after a brief but devastating illness. His wife Vanessa and cousin Mary Pozzi remained by his side as he entered into heaven.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife Vanessa, precious daughters Sydney and Scarlett, and dutiful companion, dog Murphy. He is further survived by his father, Cornelius and four older sisters, Patricia (Rich), Kathleen, Nancy (Bill), and Gerilyn (Matt). He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Maloney.
Born June 27, 1966, a native San Franciscan, Jim graduated from St. Stephen's Catholic School, St. Ignatius College Preparatory, University of San Francisco, and St. Mary's College, where he made numerous lifelong and treasured friendships. Jim proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves as a Captain in the Armored Division. The past 20+ years he worked in technology sales.
As a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle, his family's happiness brought him the greatest joy. He lived for his daughters and was a playful, active father. He set out to give them the best life possible, and he wanted nothing more for them to grow, succeed and be happy.
He was passionate when playing sports in school which continued into his adulthood. Baseball and basketball were his true loves. He also loved the Russian River, his West Marin family heritage, and was a collector of family photographs and San Francisco memorabilia.
Jim faced every challenge with strong determination and lived each day as if it were his last. He will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, kind-inclusive heart, childlike enthusiasm, contagious smile, booming laugh, and clever sense of humor. He loved helping others, inspired many by his kind acts, and truly embraced his lifelong Catholic faith.
He showed incredible bravery during the last two months, and the extraordinary outpouring of love was a testament to him. We thank each friend and cousin that reached out to visit, left gifts, shared memories, and supported him during this journey. We are forever grateful.
Visitation for family and friends will be begin at 1pm followed by a funeral Mass at 2pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Ignatius Church, 650 Parker Avenue, SF. Parking at the Koret center, Turk and Parker Sts.
Interment will be at noon Monday, September 16, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1100 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park next to his beloved mom.
In lieu of flowers, his family prefers memorial contributions to:
The CJD Foundation: https://cjdfoundation.org/donate; or The Maloney Girls' Education Fund @ First Republic Bank, Danville California.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 1 to Sept. 9, 2019