James (Jim) Mark Boyar
February 1, 1934 – November 3, 2020
Jim Boyar, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, was surrounded by his family when he passed away peacefully from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease on November 3, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Hillsborough before moving to Menlo Park.
Jim was born in Oak Park, Illinois on February 1, 1934. He attended Horace Mann Elementary School, Oak Park High School and Bradley University. Jim served in the Army's 10th Division Honor Guard in the United States and in Europe. Then joining his parents, Jim moved to La Jolla, California where he met Polly, his wife of 55 years. While there, Jim worked as a stock broker and later in sales and marketing in the title insurance industry. Jim also became active in the greater San Diego community, volunteering as President and a Board of Director of the Torrey Pines Kiwanis Club, a First Vice-President and Trustee on the La Jolla Town Council and Chairman of the San Diego Juvenile Justice Commission. In his free time, Jim enjoyed coaching youth baseball and basketball.
In 1971, Jim moved his family to Northern California to assume regional responsibilities in his career. Committed to his community in Hillsborough, he became very involved with the Town. He was Mayor and a Town Council Member, the Police, Fire and Public Works Commissioner and a member of the Town's Financial Advisory Committee. To honor his contribution, Jim was named Hillsborough Citizen of the Year in 1993. Jim was a Director of the San Mateo County Emergency Medical System Governing Board, the 100 Club of San Mateo County, the San Francisco Business Times Real Estate Board and a member of the Executive Associations of San Diego and San Francisco.
Trips to Carmel were an annual family tradition where weekends were spent playing football, celebrating the holidays, and walking on the beach. Jim captivated the grandchildren with childhood stories about the family farm, recounting adventures with his brother, riding horses and spending time with relatives.
A cherished event in Jim's life was his 50th wedding anniversary celebration when the entire family gathered to honor Jim and Polly's lasting love and dedication to one another.
Jim was passionate about golf, travel, cars and tending to his garden. Jim's many friends remember him as a warm and fun-filled companion with a mischievous smile and twinkle in his eye. He was a willing helper with an understanding of what people needed, always ready to share his time and talents. Jim was a patriot and his love of country was a big part of who he was. Equally important was his lifelong involvement with local Police and Fire Departments which he found greatly rewarding. Throughout his life, he was dedicated to his parents, a protective big brother as well as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Jim is survived by his wife, Polly, daughter Beth (JP) Plavan, grandchildren Jack and Katie and daughter Jennifer (Peter) Tanner and grandchildren, Matthew and Luke.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Stanford Hospital, the compassionate caregivers at Silver Oaks Memory Care Facility and to Mission Hospice of San Mateo.
Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. It is hoped that a celebration of Jim and his treasured friendships will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, the 100 Club of San Mateo County, or Mission Hospice.