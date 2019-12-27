San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for James Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Martin

Add a Memory
James Martin Obituary
James Martin

Former Assistant Director at Community College John Adams Adult School, passed to his next assignment to be with the Lord he revered his entire life on December 22, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Doris and his four devoted and loyal children Donald Martin, Susan and Jesse Henry, Ted and Julia Martin, and Virginia and James Del Rio. Seven cherished grandchildren Zachary, Weston, Colton, Patrick, Alex, Michaela and Mylie. God speed beloved husband.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Thursday, January 2, 2019, 10:00am at St. Stephen Church, 451 Eucalyptus Dr., SF. Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. Donations to St. Stephen Church preferred.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now