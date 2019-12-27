|
James MartinFormer Assistant Director at Community College John Adams Adult School, passed to his next assignment to be with the Lord he revered his entire life on December 22, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Doris and his four devoted and loyal children Donald Martin, Susan and Jesse Henry, Ted and Julia Martin, and Virginia and James Del Rio. Seven cherished grandchildren Zachary, Weston, Colton, Patrick, Alex, Michaela and Mylie. God speed beloved husband.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Thursday, January 2, 2019, 10:00am at St. Stephen Church, 451 Eucalyptus Dr., SF. Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. Donations to St. Stephen Church preferred.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019