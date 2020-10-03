James Mayer

James Charles Mayer1928 - 2020On the morning of September 25, 2020 James Charles Mayer "Jim" died at the age of 92. Jim was born on June 20, 1928 at St. Luke's Hospital in San Francisco, CA to Bernard and Margaret Mayer. He grew up in San Francisco where he attended Saint Emydius elementary, Farragut, St Joseph's, Aptos Junior High and Sacred Heart High School. It was at Sacred Heart that he developed many close friendships, several of which that would last a lifetime. After graduating from high school Jim attended City College of San Francisco (CCSF) and then hired on with the Pacific Telephone Company.With the onset of the Korean War Jim, along with his high school friend Denny Driscoll, enlisted in the US Navy where together they attended boot camp at Camp Elliott and later at the Naval Training Center in San Diego. With his friend Denny detailed to a submarine, Jim was classified as an I. C. Electrician - partially because of his telephone company experience - and assigned to an Air Craft Carrier. He ended up serving on three different carriers but the majority of this time was on the USS Bon Homme Richard (CVA 31). He was very proud of his naval service and attended many reunions for the crews of the Bon Homme Richard as well as other Navy functions across the US during his lifetime. After leaving the Navy Jim went back to work for Pac Bell, a career he would enjoy until he retired. He was a long time member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.After retiring, Jim enjoyed traveling, spending time with his friends and visits with his children and grandchildren. During a stay in Eugene, Oregon and while visiting with his friend Denny, he fell in love with the area and decided to move there from San Francisco, a place that he had lived all of his life. He resided in Eugene for over twelve years, belonged to several different social groups and attended many trips and events. He moved back to the Bay Area in 2012 so to be closer to his children, grandchildren and other friends and lived there until his passing.Jim is survived by his sons Russell, Gregory and Kenneth Mayer, grandchildren Sierra, Maxwell, Travis, Josie, Jessica and Addison Mayer, Vicky-Leigh Ketchum, his brother Paul Mayer, Sister in Law Pat Mayer and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his grandson Daren Mayer and brother's David and Peter Mayer.Jim was thoughtful, kind, caring, compassionate, loving and always there for his family and his friends. He was a devout Catholic and went to mass on every Sunday and on Holy Days. He found particular joy in talking about his time while serving in the Navy as well as the many trips that he had been on. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.Due to COVID-19 all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sacred Heart High School, 1055 Ellis St., SF 94109 preferred.