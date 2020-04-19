|
James Maynard Sherman
Feb. 25, 1937 - Mar. 1, 2020Resident of Lafayette, CAJames Maynard Sherman died peacefully early on Sunday, March 1, 2020 after 8 years with Alzheimer's.
Jim was born in Green Bay, WI. He spent 24 years in WI attending local public schools. He was a good student and active in sports. He attended the University of Wisconsin Extension at Green Bay and played university basketball there. He completed his B.S. in Business Administration at St. Norbert College, De Pere, WI and then returned to UW, in Madison, for his M.S in Economics.
Jim married his wife Nancie, in 1959. He spent 4 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. In 1962 he and Nancie moved to California where Jim took his first banking job with then First Western Bank in San Jose. (It later became United California Bank.) Jim worked in Oakland, and San Francisco and at Hibernia Bank, then started Financial Center Bank in S.F. as its President with three good banking friends. Later he worked as Senior Loan officer with San Jose National Bank there, and County Bank in Merced. Over the years he received several community excellence in banking awards. The many good friends Jim made during his career were lasting associations that continued through his declining years to his passing.
Jim enjoyed fishing, bird-hunting with dog Jasper, woodworking, traveling with the family and camping, sailing and cruising.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancie, sister Marlene Demarest of Philadelphia, PA, devoted children Wright of Kensington, Elisabeth Romero of Danville, and Wade of Salt Lake City. Grandchildren are Olivia Romero of Austin, Texas; Emily Romero of Danville; Julia Sherman, Salt Lake City, presently at UC Berkeley; Aron Sherman, Kensington, presently at UC San Diego; Marco Sherman of Kensington; and Will Sherman of Salt Lake City.
Funeral services are still pending due to the COVID-19 virus. A Celebration of Life is being planned for later and will be announced. Memorial donations can be made to the , or Prostate Cancer fund.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020