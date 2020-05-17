Col. James C. McIver (ret.)Feb 11, 1928 - May 13, 2020James "Bud" McIver served his country for 28 years in the United States Army including 2 combat tours in Viet Nam, a military attaché assignment in Brussels Belgium, and numerous duties in Japan, Okinawa, Hawaii, and Germany. His missions took him all across Asia, including India, Burma, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Taiwan, and the Philippines.



Bud graduated from the University of San Francisco and received his Masters in International Relations from the American University in Washington D.C.



After retiring from the military, Bud returned to his birthplace, Burlingame CA, where he volunteered as a commissioner for the city and subsequently as a docent at the Hiller aviation museum. He enjoyed flight and particularly helicopters from his years of duty in Vietnam.



He loved sports cars and motor racing and enjoyed driving his Morgan +4 sports car.



His wife of 66 years, Leann, his four sons, Michael, Jeffrey, Timothy, and Keith and his three grandchildren, Megan, James, and Samantha survives him.



He was a true gentleman who had great wit, charm, courageousness, and kindness. He was truly a great man.



Thanks to all the caregivers at Park Atria and Silverado Hospice for their wonderful compassion, cares, and support for both Bud and his grateful family.





