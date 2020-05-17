James McIver
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Col. James C. McIver (ret.)Feb 11, 1928 - May 13, 2020James "Bud" McIver served his country for 28 years in the United States Army including 2 combat tours in Viet Nam, a military attaché assignment in Brussels Belgium, and numerous duties in Japan, Okinawa, Hawaii, and Germany. His missions took him all across Asia, including India, Burma, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

Bud graduated from the University of San Francisco and received his Masters in International Relations from the American University in Washington D.C.

After retiring from the military, Bud returned to his birthplace, Burlingame CA, where he volunteered as a commissioner for the city and subsequently as a docent at the Hiller aviation museum. He enjoyed flight and particularly helicopters from his years of duty in Vietnam.

He loved sports cars and motor racing and enjoyed driving his Morgan +4 sports car.

His wife of 66 years, Leann, his four sons, Michael, Jeffrey, Timothy, and Keith and his three grandchildren, Megan, James, and Samantha survives him.

He was a true gentleman who had great wit, charm, courageousness, and kindness. He was truly a great man.

Thanks to all the caregivers at Park Atria and Silverado Hospice for their wonderful compassion, cares, and support for both Bud and his grateful family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 17 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved