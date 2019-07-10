|
James Patrick McKenna
January 1, 1942 - July 5, 2019Jim lost his first fight - to Cancer.
Beloved father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. Jim was born in San Francisco, raised in Westlake, and planted his roots in Burlingame.
He worked as a Longshoreman for 37 years. He was a master builder, could fix or build anything. He loved his family, friends, garden, and ice in his beer. We loved his famous barbecued chicken.
A good 'ol Irish boy with a heart of gold, Jim never missed the opportunity to crack a joke, bringing smiles and laughter to all who had the honor to know him. He will be sorely missed but never ever forgotten.
Friends and family are invited to his Memorial service July 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm, Crosby-N. Gray, 2 Park Rd, Burlingame.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019