James McLaughlin
James PatrickMcLaughlin, Jr.

James Patrick McLaughlin, Jr. (73) died on May 19 of Lymphoma after a long and painful hospitalization. Born in Chicago, Jim was the son of the late James P. and Genevieve McLaughlin of Greenwich, CT and Williamstown, MA.
Jim loved sports, reading, conversation, debate, and travel, as well as good times with family and friends. His service in the elite Para-Rescue unit of the Air Force took him throughout Asia and Europe. With his remarkable intelligence, humor, and humility, he taught us a lot about life, history, and respect for others. For 40 years Jim worked in finance.
Jim is survived by his sisters Mary Caruso, Dorothy Petell and Jean McLaughlin, his brothers Bob, Paul, and Mark, 19 nieces and nephews and 7 grand nieces and nephews.
Jimmy believed we were born of stardust and unto stardust we shall return. Jesus told us that we can't even imagine how great it is on the other side. Jim is there now with our Mother and Dad and in the blink of an eye, we will all be together again.
Due to Covid-19, Jim's life will be honored at a later date in Williamstown, MA where he will be interred at the family burial site.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
