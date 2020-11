Or Copy this URL to Share

James Michael Mockbee

September 17, 1950 - September 30, 2020

James Mockbee, dearest son of the late Charles Arthur and Margaret Adele (nee Capstick) Mockbee; beloved brother of Charles W. (Kathleen) and the late David Guy passed away suddenly on September 30, 2020. Beloved uncle of Jon (Brenda), Matthew, Michael and Amanda, great-uncle and cousin. Private burial at Highland Park Cemetery, Cleveland, OH.



