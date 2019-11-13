|
|
James Allen Mortz
January 21, 1942 - November 9, 2019James Allen Mortz, 77, a resident of 1556 Lombard St, San Francisco for 51 years, passed away in his new home in Stockton, CA on November 9, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.
James was born in Kokomo, IN, on January 21, 1942, son of the late Earl E. Mortz and Mary Grace Lafferty. He is survived by his wife, Maria Nellie Mortz, his stepdaughters and son-in-law: Karen Sanchez, Eduardo Sanchez and Kathy Medeiros, and his four grandchildren: Eduardo Jr., Sofia, Emmanuel and Emiliano. He is also survived by his sister, Susanna "Sue" Mortz, sisters-in-law, Bernice Bacon and Sharon Mortz, and numerous nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his siblings: Samuel "Duke" Bacon, Viola Burge and her husband Delbert Burge, and Donald "Don" Mortz.
James graduated from Kokomo High School as part of the Class of 1960. From 1961 – 1964, he served as a Specialist in the US Army where he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal and recognized as a Sharpshooter. After his Honorable Discharge, he continued in the Reserves until 1967.
James settled down in San Francisco where he held a long career at Levi Strauss & Co., retiring in 2004 as a Sr. Computer Operations Analyst. He was an avid SF 49ers and SF Giants fan, as well as a regular at several local establishments such as Alioto's Restaurant, Marina Lounge, Silver Cloud, Monaghan's Bar, Black Magic Voodoo Lounge, and Freddie's Joynts.
An open casket viewing and rosary will be held on Sunday, November 17th, 2:00PM – 7:00PM, at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95205.
The funeral mass will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, November 18th, at St. Bernadette's Church, 2544 Plymouth Rd, Stockton, CA 95204. Interment will immediately follow the mass at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in memory of James and Don Mortz to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Research Foundation at https://cmtrf.org/donate/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019