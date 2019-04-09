James A. Nassikas September 15, 1927 - March 31, 2019 James Achilles Nassikas, 91, of Mill Valley, California passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 31, 2019. James was born in Concord, New Hampshire on September 15, 1927 to Greek immigrant parents, Achilles and Christine Nassikas. He graduated in 1952 from the Hotel Administration program at the University of New Hampshire. There he met Helen Horner. They were married in 1952 and set sail on the Queen Mary where they would spend the next 4 years in Europe. James attended the prominent Ecole Hoteliere in Lausanne, Switzerland. Upon returning to the United States in 1956 he began his career with the Hotel Corporation of America (HCA) in Boston. WIth HCA (now known as Sonesta) his career advanced to professional stints in New Orleans at the Royal Orleans and Royal Sonesta, in New York City at the Plaza Hotel and onto Washington, D.C. at the Mayflower Hotel. Upon returning to New Orleans he became the Vice President and General Manager of the Royal Orleans Hotel. He participated in many community events as well as opening the Royal Sonesta Hotel in 1970. James went on to open the world renowned Stanford Court Hotel in San Francisco in 1972 in partnership with New Orleanian Edgar Stern. Later they would work together to create and open another first class operation in 1981, the ski resort in Park City, Utah called Deer Valley. Among his many honors and accolades James was named "Independent Hotelier of the World" by International Hotels magazine in 1986 and received the "Silver Spoon" award from Food Arts magazine in 1991. Upon his retirement in 1986 he and his beloved wife Helen took up photography and travelled the world. James was also an accomplished pianist, skier and tennis player. He was predeceased by his loving wife Helen on April 2, 2008 and his brother Lewis on October 13, 2016. He is survived by his son William and wife Sarah and grandson Jonathan, his daughter Christine, his nieces Kristina, Alexandria, Elizabeth, Linda, his nephew Lewis and his first cousin Bob.

