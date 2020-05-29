James O'Leary

September 28, 1935 - May 12, 2020

Jim passed away peacefully in his daughter's home in Discovery Bay from brain cancer surrounded by his family and his precious dog Sophie.

Jim was larger than life. He and Mom attended many celebrity golf tournaments and were often asked for their autograph because they looked like movie stars. Jim loved family more than anything and was always making us laugh. Jim rode horses, played golf and tennis, snow skied and was the best Dad and Pa any child could ask for. He will be desperately missed.

Jim was raised in Colma and was predeceased by his parents Patrick and Annie, his brothers Tom, John, Pat, sister Anne and son Patrick. Jim is survived by brothers Larry and Bill, daughters Shari and Erin (Scott), grandchildren Scotty, Alicia, Jessie, Alanagh and Caitlyn, great grandchildren Cillian and Cooper, and the mother of his children Patricia Jenkins Treu, as well as many lifelong friends.

A Celebration of Life for Jim will be planned for later in the summer.

RIP JOL We will take care of Sophie.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store