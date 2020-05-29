James O'Leary
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James O'Leary
September 28, 1935 - May 12, 2020
Jim passed away peacefully in his daughter's home in Discovery Bay from brain cancer surrounded by his family and his precious dog Sophie.
Jim was larger than life. He and Mom attended many celebrity golf tournaments and were often asked for their autograph because they looked like movie stars. Jim loved family more than anything and was always making us laugh. Jim rode horses, played golf and tennis, snow skied and was the best Dad and Pa any child could ask for. He will be desperately missed.
Jim was raised in Colma and was predeceased by his parents Patrick and Annie, his brothers Tom, John, Pat, sister Anne and son Patrick. Jim is survived by brothers Larry and Bill, daughters Shari and Erin (Scott), grandchildren Scotty, Alicia, Jessie, Alanagh and Caitlyn, great grandchildren Cillian and Cooper, and the mother of his children Patricia Jenkins Treu, as well as many lifelong friends.
A Celebration of Life for Jim will be planned for later in the summer.
RIP JOL We will take care of Sophie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved