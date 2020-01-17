|
|
James (J.C.) O'MahoneyPassed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. James was born in San Francisco, California, the eldest of three children born to James and Julia O'Mahoney. He is survived by his loving brother William (Billy) O'Mahoney, his sister-in-law, Chrissie Loftus, whose husband Dermot is deceased, his sister-in-law Kathleen Cleary, and her husband Jack, and his brother-in-law Patrick Newell. James was predeceased by his loving wife, Rita, and his brother, John (Jack) O'Mahoney, his sister and brother-in-law Mae and Joseph King, and his three brothers-in-law, James, Michael, and Vincent Newell. James will be deeply missed by his many nieces and nephews and all of his life-long friends both in San Francisco and in Ireland.
James, or J.C. his favorite nickname, proudly served his country as a Radar Operator, 3rd Class, in the United States Naval Service beginning January 1944 through December 1946, when he received his Honorable Discharge and his cherished World War II Victory Medal. He then continued his service as an Operations Specialist, 2nd Class, in the United States Naval Reserve until retiring in February 1986. Following his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, J.C. attended California Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo where he earned his degree in agriculture and later attended, University of San Francisco where he pursued his second passion, forestry. Following his discharge from the service, James moved back to the family home in Sunnyvale and worked for Southern Pacific Railway. In 1954, he moved back to San Francisco where he met and married the love of his life, Rita. Soon after, he began his lengthy twenty-five year career with the City and County of San Francisco. He was a Senior Payroll Personnel Supervisor, first with the Recreation and Park Department for ten years, then with the San Francisco Airport for the remaining years of his career with the City.
J.C. made many life-long friends with many of his co-workers and they stayed in contact throughout their lives. Jim and Rita also had a profound impact on the Irish community in San Francisco as founding members of the United Irish Cultural Center, a very important part of their lives following their retirements in 1985. They spent their remaining retirement years traveling to the places they had dreamed about.
J.C. and Rita cherished their nieces and nephews and all of their children, and were very much a part of their lives over the years. They loved to join a party and to travel, especially to Ireland. James was a Ham Radio aficionado following his years in the Navy, an avid reader, and found enjoyment in everything he did. He was a gentleman, always described as a "nice guy" who had a zest for living that carried him through his later years when his body didn't always cooperate. His wife, Rita, his extended family, and his strong faith were his anchors and carried him through. We love you, J.C., and your memory will live on in our hearts forever.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to his caregivers for the loving assistance they provided to both Jim and Rita over the years. A viewing will begin at 10:15am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Brendan's Church, 29 Rockaway Avenue, San Francisco, with the Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road Colma,
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Irish Cultural Center's Generations Fund/Capital Campaign in San Francisco, a legacy that was very important to both Jim and Rita.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020