Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
1111 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 595-4103
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Charles Parish
San Carlos,, CA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
San Mateo County History Museum
Redwood City., CA
View Map
James P. Fox Obituary
James P. Fox

James P. Fox, beloved husband, father, and "Papa," died January 9, 2020 at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City following a sudden illness at the age of 75. He was surrounded by his loving wife Bonnie and children Christine, Tim, and Brian, and is survived by brother Mike, sister-in-law Sr. Bernie Barnes, SND, son-in-law Keith, daughters-in-law Virginia and Kerri, and grandchildren Patrick, Kelsey, Charles, Bridget, Anna, Evelyn, and Madelyn.
From 1982 to 2010, Mr. Fox served as District Attorney of San Mateo County, also holding a number of leadership roles on local, state, and national levels, including the California and National District Attorneys Associations and the California State Bar. A graduate of Serra High School and the University of San Francisco, Jim was known among friends, family, and peers for his grace under pressure, his dedication to the law, his self-effacing sense of humor, and his lifelong passion for cooking for loved ones, especially in weekly family dinners.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at St. Charles Parish in San Carlos, with a reception to follow at the San Mateo County History Museum in Redwood City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of San Mateo County Catherine Center.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020
