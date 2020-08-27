1/1
James Peter Nolan
James Peter Nolan
November 18, 1944 - August 26, 2020
Jim was a proud Native San Franciscan.
He attended St. Anne's grammar school, Riordan High School and USF. Jim served our great nation in the Army with a tour in Vietnam. He leaves behind numerous dear friends, including the Durkin family. He was survived by his sister Peggy Moylan and many nieces and nephews. He departs his loving wife of 26 years, Inger Whitty Nolan. At Jim's request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please raise a glass to a good man. Cheers!




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
