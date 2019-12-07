|
James PiccininiPassed away November 27, 2019 at the age of 80 in South San Francisco. Father of Randall Piccinini and Gloria Piccinini; grandfather of Randall's children Dominic Piccinini and Angelina Hirahara (Ryan); great-grandfather of Penelope and Theodore Hirahara. Son of deceased Domenico and Lena (Gianni). Survived by Gianni cousins in San Jose area and Piccinini cousins in Lammari (Lucca) Italy.
Jim was a Realtor/Broker in Daly City-Redwood City and builder of many homes in Daly City, Pacifica and Burlingame.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. At his request he will be cremated and ashes scattered.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019